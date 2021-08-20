Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two cities, one cluster; North Island cases grow

Day three of lockdown and the covid testing station chaos continues. Video / NZ Herald

Day three of lockdown and the covid testing station chaos continues. Video / NZ Herald

KEY POINTS: Covid-19 has been detected in Wellington

31cases, nearly 150 locations of interest (full list below) - and a decision today on whether the nationwide lockdown continues

As the country's outbreak grows to 31, more school children across Auckland have become infected.

Four families, including one in Wellington, make up the growing cluster.

Today the Ministry of Health revealed 19 cases were now confirmed as part of the Auckland outbreak; 12 cases are under investigation to work out if they are connected.

At this stage initial assessment shows in most cases there is a plausible link.

There are now four family bubbles making up the emerging cluster that now spans the length of the North Island.

Here's what we know so far.

The Wellingtonians

Three of 11 new cases revealed today lived in Wellington.

They had recently travelled to Auckland in a private car and visited a location of interest where they contracted Covid-19.

The Herald understands two of the people are related and live in Miramar.

The third person to become infected in the capital resides in Johnsonville.

The Auckland school pupils

Overnight two pupils at large Auckland secondary schools, Lynfield and Northcote Colleges, were confirmed as new cases.

The teenagers had both been in class on Monday and Tuesday this week and considered infectious.

All staff and students at the large colleges were instructed to get tested and self-isolate for five days, along with their families.

Last night Northcote College principal Vicki Barrie issued a message to pupils and staff alerting them of the case.

"This evening the school has contacted all students and staff, as they are now considered to be 'close contacts' and must isolate at home for 14 days," Barrie said.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family."

The priority was for all students and staff to get tested.

"We understand how worried people in our school community will be. The best thing we can all do is get tested quickly," she said.

The hospital patient

Overnight, news emerged a man in his 20s who had been in North Shore Hospital prior to lockdown on an unrelated medical matter had tested positive for Covid.

The hospital's emergency department and the short stay surgical unit were closed immediately and patients diverted from the North Shore hospital.

Health bosses assumed given the incubation period of the virus that the man was likely to have been infectious during his hospital admission.

It was revealed 30 staff had direct contact with the patient and a further 120 were rostered on when he was admitted and may have been in affected areas.

Health officials said a further 107 patients were in the same areas. Of these, 29 were still being treated in hospital and being isolated and tested for Covid-19. The remaining 78 who had been discharged were self-isolating at home and being followed up by health officials.

The postal worker

Today it was confirmed a New Zealand Post worker had also tested positive but not before working a shift at the Auckland operation centre in Highbrook on Monday.

The person was a temporary worker.

They had stayed home once they fell ill and were not suffering from any symptoms when they were on site, according to NZ Post.

"We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case are in isolation and will be tested. We are also using CCTV footage to identify any other person who may have come into contact with this case," a spokesman said.

The site underwent a deep clean last night and health officials said it was appropriate to continue operations at the site.

The tertiary student

An AUT student was among the first of the cluster's 10 confirmed Delta community cases and went to a lecture with 84 other students while infectious on Tuesday.

"[Auckland Regional Public Health] information indicates that the student was at a Social Institutions (SOSC 583) lecture in WG403 at the City Campus between 11.30 and 1pm yesterday (17 August) and was infectious at the time," AUT vice chancellor Derek McCormack said in an email to staff.

"We have identified there were 84 other people in attendance at the lecture.

"While this is not yet a complete picture, we are working closely with ARPHS and will provide more information as soon as we get it. You will be contacted if you are identified as a close contact and provided with information about isolating and getting tested."

The tourism student

A student at the NZ School of Tourism has also been confirmed as having Covid-19.

The student had attended classes on August 9 and 10 at the school's Queen St site from 9am to 12pm both days.

The school was unaware of when the student had become infected but the student had not been on campus since August 10.

The tradesman

The Devonport man, 58, was the first case identified by health authorities after he became unwell and went to his doctor for a Covid test.

The man, who is considered Case A by the Ministry of Health, had become symptomatic on Saturday and was considered infectious since last Thursday.

When he started to feel sick he was in Coromandel for a weekend away with his wife. She is fully vaccinated and has so far tested negative for Covid.

The 14 potential exposure sites include a bar where he watched the All Black's rugby match with fellow patrons on Saturday night.

The Devonport man, 58, was the first case identified by health authorities after he became unwell and went to his doctor for a Covid test.

The man, who is considered Case A by the Ministry of Health, had become symptomatic on Saturday and was considered infectious since last Thursday.

When he started to feel sick he was in Coromandel for a weekend away with his wife. She is fully vaccinated and has so far tested negative for Covid.

The 14 potential exposure sites include a bar where he watched the All Black's rugby match with fellow patrons on Saturday night.

His case sparked the nationwide level 4 lockdown but experts now suspect the virus many have been circulating in the community before he fell ill and he might not be the first case in the outbreak.

Genome testing connected his infection with the NSW Delta variant despite having no personal link between the border and managed isolation.

The workmate

The second case is a workmate of the Devonport tradesman.

He is a 29-year-old who tested positive after falling ill. He lives on Auckland's North Shore with three others, including two sisters, who have all since tested positive.

The teacher

She is a 25-year-old secondary teacher at Auckland's Avondale College, the third largest school in New Zealand.

She was working at school for two days last week and on Monday this week while she was infectious. She was not vaccinated, according to her father.

All pupils and staff at the school have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The nurse

The 21-year-old flatmate and sister of the teacher is a nurse at Auckland City Hospital where she worked four shifts on Ward 65 while infectious.

Health authorities said the infected health worker was fully vaccinated and believed to have been asymptomatic.

As a result of her positive test result, the large inner city hospital activated plans to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital.

All unnecessary movements between wards and all staff and patients on the ward the woman worked were tested. Staff working alongside her were stood down, tested and isolated.

According to her father, one of his daughters attended a North Shore church on Sunday morning with her fiance, who had not yet tested positive but was self-isolating and experiencing symptoms.

They had also gone to a nightclub in Auckland's central city on Sunday night.

The flatmate

A 20-year-old man living in the same house also became unwell and tested positive.

The friends

A 21-year-old man who visited the flatmates tested positive for Covid yesterday.

A woman aged 19 who is a close contact of one of the cases in the flat also tested positive. She, along with the rest of the flat, have all been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

School family

A family of five with links to Avondale College was also confirmed as part of the latest cases.

Today a dedicated testing site for the school community was set up at Avondale Racecourse.

All staff and students at the school have been ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

Families were also asked to self-isolate for five days until the affected child or partner had received a negative test.

Avondale College principal Lyndy Watkinson earlier thanked the family for getting tested early and wished them well, and said the thoughts of the community were with them.

Separate school case

The director general of health revealed a separate case was connected to the West Auckland college.

A person in their 20s

A young person in their 20s was taken to North Shore Hospital on Wednesday night after experiencing worsening Covid symptoms. Yesterday they were described as being in a stable condition.

A person in their 40s

A second person in their 40s with underlying health conditions who also tested positive for Covid was taken to North Shore Hospital overnight Wednesday. Yesterday they were also reported to be in a stable condition.

The international flight crew member

The woman in her 60s who worked for Air New Zealand tested positive for Covid after a routine surveillance test of international flight crew.

She had not been to Australia in the past three weeks but had visited two Covid-infected countries including Japan.

She was fully vaccinated.

Today health authorities confirmed her infection was being treated as a border-related case, and not linked to the Auckland outbreak, based on the results of whole genome sequencing.