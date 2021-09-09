Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Claire Trevett - Ardern's vaccines deal saves face but is it politics over principle?

4 minutes to read
There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Spain is sending 250,000 Covid jabs to New Zealand - enabling this country to keep up record levels of vaccinations. Video / NZ Herald

There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Spain is sending 250,000 Covid jabs to New Zealand - enabling this country to keep up record levels of vaccinations. Video / NZ Herald

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's hustle to secure more vaccines to fill a short-term supply issue has paid off.

It is a rare triumph for the Government, which has faced repeated criticism about the pace

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.