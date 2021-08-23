Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland testing site delays due to computer issues, big carloads

Frustration boiled over as traffic management staff at the Avondale testing centre threatened to call the police on people angry they had been pushed to the back of the queue after an hour-long wait in line. Video / Adam Pearse

Carloads of up to nine people and network connectivity issues are delaying some testing centres.

At a pop-up centre in Māngere East, staff have been largely pleased with the rate of testing - about 250 people per day.

However, they said progress was hindered by a number of factors, including connectivity issues which prevented staff from accessing the registration network for periods of time.

Staff then had to take down people's details manually if they were not registered - another aspect which was delaying testing and resulted in wait times of up to eight hours.

The Herald has fielded similar reports from another centre in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) have been contacted for comment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce whether the country's level 4 lockdown will be extended at 4pm today.

Meanwhile, large groups of people at Auckland testing sites are also slowing progress.

Staff reported carloads of six to nine people were not uncommon.

The Massey Rd site worked past its 4pm closing time yesterday because of the delays - testing until 6pm.

As a result, a more strict traffic management plan had been put in place to ensure the site wasn't overwhelmed.

However, one security staffer said the 4pm closing time had meant essential workers, who finished work at 5pm, were not being tested.

Those first in line at the Māngere East site had queued since 3.30am.

The pop-up centre on Mascot Ave in Māngere is experiencing similar issues reported by the Herald, where testing staff are unable to access the registration network and are instead doing it by hand.

Normally, nurses have been able to use tablets to record and verify people's information through a national database as they come to get tested.

However, without access to the system, they were forced to manually process the information.

About four nurses were performing this task at the Māngere site, taking them away from other duties and slowing testing.

Those closest to the front of the queue told the Herald they had been waiting for almost five hours.

Māori Wardens were also asked to assist at the site because some traffic management staff had been abused by members of the public.

News of delays comes as the Ministry of Health this afternoon announced 35 new cases of Covid 19: two in Wellington and the remainder in Auckland.

There were no new detections of Covid in the country's wastewater systems.

There are now 334 locations of interest.

The latest exposure sites include KFC in Pt Chevalier between 9pm and 10pm on Friday night, Mobil Johnsonville on August 17, the Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay between August 9 and August 16 and Pak'nSave Clendon Park on Monday August 16.