Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Ask us anything on Covid - August 31

PM Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that Auckland will stay in alert level 4 lockdown for at least two more weeks, with case numbers showing that the lockdown is having an impact on infection rates. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that Auckland will stay in alert level 4 lockdown for at least two more weeks, with case numbers showing that the lockdown is having an impact on infection rates. Video / Mark Mitchell

Living in level 4 lockdown comes with a unique set of rules, some of which are not always clear. In our new daily feature we answer questions from readers about anything Covid-related. Email covidquestions@nzherald.co.nz

Last time there was publicity about applying for travel exemptions between regions under level 4 (for example, to go and care for someone who was not able to care for themselves). Is that available this time around, and if so, how are applications made?

Josie B

There are some situations which allow for travel between regions even at level 4. In those cases there is no need to apply for an exemption, although you may be asked to provide evidence of your reason for travel.

Reasons for travel between regions includes carrying out level 4 services; to do necessary work as defined in the Public Health Response Order; to pick someone up from an airport; to pick someone up from managed isolation or quarantine (in which case you must have a formal letter from MIQ); to leave New Zealand; to provide urgent care for a child or a person in a critical or terminally ill condition; or to attend a court, tribunal, parole board hearing or another judicial institution.

You may not travel if you have been told to isolate, have Covid symptoms or are awaiting the results of a Covid test.

The driver must have photo ID available and it is recommended passengers also have photo ID unless it is not reasonably practicable.

Evidence of your reason for travel could be documents such as a letter from your employer explaining that you are providing an essential service and your destination, a letter from a medical professional explaining that there is a person in critical or terminal

condition that requires care or support, or proof of the requirement to attend a court or tribunal hearing.

Where no proof of your reason for travel is available it is down to the discretion of the enforcement officer. But be aware that you may be prevented from travelling to your destination.

A full list of permitted travel can be found here. Recommended evidence for each reason can be found here.

‌

I live alone. I find the definition of "bubble" at level 4 remains confusing. The official site states that as a person living alone, I can join another person living alone to form a bubble with them. Elsewhere I have seen that I could join a "household" which could mean any number of people. Please clarify.

Anne H

The Government's Covid 19 website explains that if you live alone you may arrange with "another person living alone or a household to be part of your household bubble".

That means you are able to join up with a single person or a whole household - of which there are varying sizes.

However, the arrangement must be exclusive between you and the other household.

That means no members of the household you join can welcome other individuals living alone into their bubble and you can't have any other households or individuals in yours.

What can you do if an essential service employee refuses to wear a mask? Photo / Getty Images

In an essential service, do workers have to wear a mask under level 4 and level 3? What happens if an employee doesn't have an exemption and refuses to wear a mask?

Mel L

During level 4 you legally must wear a face covering if you are a customer or an employee involving customer contact at an essential service.

Alastair Espie, senior associate at lawyers Duncan Cotterill, said in such a situation employers should first attempt to reach agreement with the employee about them wearing a mask or alternatively for them to take leave.

If no agreement could be reached, employers may have no choice but to suspend the employee on pay in order to comply with the Government's mask requirements for essential businesses.

Espie said if there was no reasonable basis for the employee's refusal to wear a mask such as a health condition, it may ultimately be grounds for disciplinary action.

In lower levels you are not legally required to wear a mask except on public transport at this stage, although it's recommended where you can not maintain physical distancing.

The police are tasked with enforcing the rule and anyone who intentionally fails to comply with the legislation can be fined up to $4000 or sent to prison for up to six months if convicted.

I was due to start a new job on August 23. My contract was signed and agreed upon before lockdown was announced. Should this new company be paying my wages from my contractual start date, or from the date I can officially start after we come out of lockdown? The company is considered essential and has other minimal staff working. I feel bad that I can't do anything but I really want to get in and do some training, but obviously can't at the moment.

Bella

Alastair Espie says anyone "ready willing and able" to work should be paid their agreed upon wage unless they agree to a reduction in pay or there is a provision in their employment agreement which creates an exception in times of lockdown.

If the company was eligible it could apply for the wage subsidy, in which case the firm is required to use best endeavours to pay you 80 per cent of your normal pay. If this was not financially feasible it would still need to pass on at least the full wage subsidy to you, he said.

Alternatively, you may be able to access direct support from Work and Income on the basis of being unable to work and earn income during the lockdown, Espie said.