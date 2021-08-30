Delta outbreak: Covid-19 swabbing tent stolen in Tauranga

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklikan announces another all-time record for Covid-19 cases in the state. Video / Sky News Australia

A tent used for Covid-19 swabbing has been stolen from a Tauranga general practice.

The $4000 marquee, which was located in the back car park of The Doctors Tauranga, disappeared over the weekend.

Police received a report on Monday that a marquee appeared to have been stolen from a Devonport Road address overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Acting Bay of Plenty regional business manager for The Doctors medical centres Wendy Dillon said virus testing would continue as usual but staff would be without cover until an alternative solution was found.

"We had planned to use this tent to start delivering drive through Covid-19 vaccinations this week too," Dillion said.

She said the tent made a "huge difference" to the well-being of the team working on the frontline.

The Covid-19 testing that has been stolen from The Doctors Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

"Without this kind of protection a long, hard day outside in the elements gets longer and harder, she said.

"We wanted to make sure the process of Covid-19 testing is comfortable for both our staff and patients."

The clinic had been carrying out Covid-19 testing from 9am to 9pm each weekday since the country went into alert level 4 lockdown.

She believed it would have taken a van or trailer to pick up the tent, and multiple people would have been required to disassemble it.

"Certainly we'd love to get this tent back as soon as possible. If anyone locally knows anything on the whereabouts of such a big tent please let us know at The Doctors Tauranga or Party Hire on 8th Avenue," she said.

A tent used for Covid-19 testing was stolen from the Golflands area on Botany Rd in East Auckland last year.

Its disappearance sparked outrage, with MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown calling whoever took it a "low life" on Twitter.