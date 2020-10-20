Covid 19 coronavirus: Container ship Sofrana Surville could carry unknown strain of virus

The strain of Covid 19 identifed on the Sofrana Surville is not like any seen before. Photo / 123RF

There are fears that crew on a container ship anchored off Queensland could be carrying a strain of Covid-19 never seen before in Australia.

The Sofrana Surville was prevented from docking at Brisbane, and was instead anchored off the coast of Mooloolaba on Thursday.

All 19 crew members will be tested by Queensland Health on Wednesday after an engineer, who worked on-board, tested positive in New Zealand on Saturday.

It's believed he caught the virus while working on the Sofrana Surville off Auckland on October 12 and 13.