New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Border checkpoints swing into gear around Auckland

Police checkpoints were established at Auckland's regional borders as the latest chapter in the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Queues in some spots but long stretches of empty highway elsewhere marked Auckland's first day under the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

At Mercer, south of Auckland, police checkpoints were up and running within minutes of the new alert level activation.

About five officers were at one motorway off-ramp to stop vehicles and ensure people with travel exemptions were passing through but others were not.

At Auckland's southern boundary near Mercer. Auckland is now at Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand at the less restrictive Level 2. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Virtually all drivers were compliant, many even voicing their thanks to the officers.

About one-third of vehicles were being turned away.

Roadblocks like this one have been established at Auckland's regional borders. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Border checkpoints were a contentious matter in the most recent "circuit-breaker" lockdown, when confusion broke out at the city's northern border over redrawn boundaries.

The Prime Minister last night said people who were granted travel exemptions during the mid-February lockdown would not have to re-apply during this lockdown.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said people wanting to replace documents, update workers, or make a new request should log into the business travel register.

