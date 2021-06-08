Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland mayor Phil Goff receives first vaccine jab

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff posted a picture of himself getting his first Covid-19 Pfizer-BionTech vaccine injection to Twitter. Photo / Twitter

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is halfway to being Covid vaccinated after he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today.

Announcing on Twitter this afternoon, Goff said he attained his first jab with "no fuss or drama".

"It didn't hurt, it's safe and it's free," Goff posted.

"Best way to protect yourself, your family and your community against the pandemic. When your turn comes up, please make sure you get your injection and be safe!"

It comes after the NZ Herald learned today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would get her first dose of the vaccine by the end of the month.

Her jab would follow announcements relating to the scheduling of New Zealand's vaccine rollout to the general population.

So far, 668,115 Pfizer vaccine doses have been administered - 432,509 first doses and 235,606 second doses. Currently, the rollout to people not in vaccine priority groups would start by the end of July.

A number of her ministers had also received the jab. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins received his first dose on March 31, as did associate health minister Ayesha Verrall.

Health minister Andrew Little got his first dose in Wellington on April 7 on the same day associate health minister Peeni Henare received his in Porirua. Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio received his the following day in Auckland.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among the first across the ditch to get a vaccine on February 21, saying it was important to show the public there was confidence in the safety of the vaccine.