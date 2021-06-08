Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive vaccine by end of June

Chris Hipkins on low vaccination rates for border workers. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive her first Covid-19 vaccine jab by the end of June.

Ardern's chief press secretary Andrew Campbell confirmed to the NZ Herald that the country's political leader would get her first dose of the vaccine by the end of the month.

Her jab would follow announcements relating to the scheduling of New Zealand's vaccine rollout to the general population.

‌

So far, 668,115 Pfizer vaccine doses have been administered - 432,509 first doses and 235,606 second doses. Currently, the rollout to people not in vaccine priority groups would start by the end of July.

A number of her ministers had also received the jab. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins received his first dose on March 31, as did associate health minister Ayesha Verrall.

Associate health minister Peeni Henare receives his first dose in Porirua in April. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health minister Andrew Little got his first dose in Wellington on April 7 on the same day associate health minister Peeni Henare received his in Porirua. Pacific Peoples minister Aupito William Sio received his the following day in Auckland.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among the first across the ditch to get a vaccine on February 21, saying it was important to show the public there was confidence in the safety of the vaccine.