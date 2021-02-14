Covid-19 coronavirus: Auckland into level-3 lockdown; NZ to alert level 2

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Auckland has once again been thrust into lockdown for at least three days - and New Zealand into the restrictive alert level 2 - as the Government attempts to contain the community spread of Covid-19.

Police have already set up checkpoints at eight locations at Auckland's border overnight and are now checking all vehicles leaving from and arriving into the region.

Aucklanders are being told to work from home and not to rush to supermarkets although long queues were forming at some outlets last night.

The dramatic developments came as an Auckland family - a mother, father and daughter - tested positive for Covid-19 and are considered community cases. The daughter attends Papatoetoe High School and a testing site is being set up there today. The school is closed today and tomorrow.

In an emergency press conference last night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Auckland would be at alert level 3 as of 11:59pm. It will stay at this level for at least three days, and Cabinet will review the setting every 24 hours.

The rest of the country has moved to alert level 2 for the same period of time – until midnight Wednesday.

Ardern said she was asking Aucklanders to stay home as it is the "right thing to do". "We have stamped out the virus before, and we will do it again."

LEVEL 3: Auckland

- Stay at home and work remotely if possible

- Schools and daycare only open to children of essential workers

- Gatherings restricted to 10 people, but only for weddings and funerals

- Travel restrictions with borders around Auckland

- Public venues such as pools and playgrounds closed

LEVEL 2: Rest of New Zealand

- People can still go to work

- Schools and daycare remain open

- Gatherings restricted to 100 people

- Travel into Auckland restricted

The call was made by Cabinet after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

It was sparked by the emergence of the three new community cases in the family, who live in South Auckland's Papatoetoe.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield believes the mother – who works at airline supplier LSG Sky chefs in Mangere – was the first to contract the disease. She works directly with laundry from aircraft.

There are still many unknowns and officials will work around the clock to find answers, including how the mother contracted the virus.

Ardern said the Government had again decided to go hard and early, as it was a tactic which had worked well in the past.

The new level 2 rules in Auckland meant everyone who was not an essential worker should stay home. That means schools across the city will be closed.

Ardern said supermarkets and petrol stations would remain open; she told Aucklanders there was "no need to rush out and get essential items".

The level-3 rules mean that the Prada Cup racing that had been scheduled for Wednesday between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK has been postponed.

And any other event over scheduled to go ahead in the next three days will also have to be cancelled. Level 3 restrictions mean there can be no gatherings of more than 10 people unless they are for weddings funerals and tangihanga.

That number is 100 for the rest of the country, but both Ardern and Bloomfield were advising people to "be vigilant".

Over the coming days, Ardern said officials would be working to figure out as much about the new cases as possible.

That includes undergoing another testing blitz in Auckland to find out how extensive the community transmission may have been.

A focal point will be on Papatoetoe High – the school that the daughter, one of the new confirmed Covid cases - attends.

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said yesterday the pupil had only been at school for one day last week.

Ardern said the Government was taking no chances – it has set up a pop-up testing station for students, parents, teachers and staff members to be tested.

There are 1400 students at the school.

And as the testing blitz begins, so too does the investigation into how the mother contracted Covid-19.

Although she worked at LSG Sky Chefs – one of the world's largest airline catering providers – Bloomfield revealed the woman did not handle any food and it was mostly laundry.

She was receiving regular tests every two weeks but, as she was on annual leave, she did not have one more recently.

"Our understanding is they were tested on January 18 – that would have meant they would have been retested on the February 1 but they were on annual leave during that period," Ardern said.

That means the next time they were tested was when they were symptomatic.

Ardern said those testing regimes – which are the job of the employer – "should be maintained" and this is something the Government will be looking into.

Bloomfield said it was too soon to say much about the case, as officials were still doing the genomic sequencing.

But he said it was likely either the South African, or UK variants.

Ardern said roadblocks would be set up around Auckland's borders. They will be patrolled by police.

The boundaries will be set mostly in the same locations as the last time Auckland was in Alert Level 3 in August, polie said.

"Eight checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region.

"From midnight, anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

"The exemption process will run the same way as it has previously."

All front counters in Tāmaki Makaurau are closed to the public with the exception of Henderson (Waitematā), College Hill (Auckland City) and the Counties Manukau Hub, which are all open 24/7 but with restricted access, police said.

North Shore Policing Centre will also be open 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, with restricted access.

Ardern urged people to limit their travel and said she would be asking all her Auckland-based MPs to remain in the city.

A spokesperson for National leader Judith Collins said that whether or not her party would also do this was still being discussed by its leadership.

In a statement, Collins said the lockdown will be a "devastating blow to New Zealanders who have sacrificed so much to keep this country Covid-free".

"The Government must now move swiftly to find the source of this latest community outbreak, and to vaccinate our border workers as a matter of urgency."

She said avoiding this very scenario at all costs should have been the Government's top priority.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker praised the Government's response, dubbing the lockdown a "winning formula".

"I would say that I really support the measures," he told the Herald.

"This is absolutely the right thing to do at the moment and I can't really improve on the words of our leaders here that this vigorous, rapid response is absolutely the way to go. It's the winning formula."

Meanwhile, officials are asking anyone who was at the same location as the mother and daughter over Waitangi weekend to make themselves known to officials, and to self-isolate.

Twenty-one locations and times of interest have so far been released.

They are the school, plus: BP Papakura, McDonalds Drury, Gas Piopio, Te Rewarewa Bridge, Sumela Kebab, Amber Court Motel, Pukekura Park, Egmont National Park, Cycle Inn New Plymouth, Puke Ariki Library and Museum, Pizza Hut New Plymouth, Back Beach, BP Breakwater Road, McDonalds Otorohanga, Pak'nSave Manukau, Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Takanini, Bunnings Warehouse Botany, Ranfurly Skinny Superette.

Bloomfield said it was important that everyone in NZ played their part right now.

"Keep up the hard work," he said.

Air New Zealand last night said it had made a number of changes to its services as a result of the alert level changes.

Customers travelling to and from Auckland should check they are eligible to travel under the restrictions.

"Customers travelling from Alert Level 2 regions are able to transit through Auckland on their way to other Alert Level 2 regions.

"Food and beverage service onboard domestic flights had already been suspended in response to the latest community cases and this suspension will remain in place until further notice. Water is available on request on all flights.

"Air New Zealand's Auckland lounges and valet parking will close [from Monday]. Due to capacity restrictions under Alert Level 2, the maximum number of people able to access the airline's lounges in other regions is capped at 100.

"While the country is at elevated Alert Levels, Air New Zealand will be taking extra precautions to keep its staff and customers safe. Air New Zealand front line staff and cabin crew will be wearing masks and gloves and customers are required to continue to wear face coverings onboard.

"Customers with existing bookings between Monday February 15 and Sunday February 21 who wish to rebook to travel before Sunday March 7 will have any fare difference waived, and customers can call the contact centre to arrange this.

"In addition to this, customers who hold a ticket for a domestic flight scheduled to depart up until March 30, 2021, and no longer wish to travel are able to opt in for credit and can do this via the airline's online booking tool.

"Customers who are unable to manage their booking online do not need to contact Air New Zealand immediately or prior to their flight's departure – assistance will be provided at a later date to find an alternative flight option or a credit note can be arranged."