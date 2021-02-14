Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new locations of interest for Auckland community cases revealed

The Ministry of Health's locations of interest list for the three new Auckland Covid-19 community cases has grown by three.

The new locations are BP Papakura, GAS Piopio and BP Breakwater Road in New Plymouth.

The new active community cases reported today are a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe.

Details of the new cases were revealed at a Beehive press conference fronted by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon.

As reported in an urgent announcement this afternoon, 3 community cases have been identified in South Auckland, with the location of infection currently unknown. The list of locations of interest are named here: https://t.co/GimmxKzaZp pic.twitter.com/5eRW3GKgfK — Hāpai Te Hauora (@hapaitehauora) February 14, 2021

The father is a self-employed tradesman and the daughter is a high school student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The mother works at LSG Sky Chefs in Mangere, one of the world's largest airline catering providers.

At this stage, Hipkins said there were still "gaps in our knowledge" around the new cases.

For example, the source of the contraction is a "piece of the puzzle" that is needed, as well as whether it virus has been spreading.

The locations of interest are BP Papakura, McDonalds Drury, Gas Piopio, Te Rewarewa Bridge, Sumela Kebab, Amber Court Motel, Pukekura Park, Egmont National Park, Cycle Inn New Plymouth, Puke Ariki Library and Museum, Pizza Hut New Plymouth, Back Beach, BP Breakwater Road, McDonalds Otorohanga, Pak'nSave Manukau, Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Takanini, Bunnings Warehouse Botany, Ranfurly Skinny Superette.

In addition, Papatoetoe High School is also an MoH location of interest.