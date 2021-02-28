Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland churches reminded of alert level 3 rules after reports of services held

Churches and churchgoers in Auckland are being reminded of the alert level 3 rules after officials received reports of some services taking place today.

A Covid-19 Group spokesman told the Herald it was understandable for there to be some confusion when the alert levels suddenly change - in this case, overnight.

"But we need everyone to follow the rules so we can get back to alert level 1 safely as soon as possible.

"Everyone should follow key alert level behaviours. We all need to take responsibility," he said.

"We've beaten Covid-19 before and if everyone follows the rules closely, we can do it again."

Under alert level 3 lockdown rules, there are to be no public church services held.

Instead, places of worship are encouraged to use online methods to carry out religious services.

The only public religious services or ceremonies allowed under level 3 are weddings, funerals and tangihanga. However, a maximum of 10 people are allowed to attend.

Church ministers, priests and imam are still able to provide last rites in a hospital, hospice or private home under alert level 3.

Churches in Auckland are encouraged to stay connected via online church services. Photo / File

Manukau ward councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins said he had heard from "a couple of people" about church services happening - but that he hoped it was more a "confusion issue" rather than a blatant disregard of the rules.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said he was not aware of any lockdown church breaches today and said he had personally moved to alert members of the Pasifika community after the snap lockdown was announced late last night.

"I contacted many of the main church leaders last night after the 9pm announcement and I also had the Ministry for Pacific Peoples reach out to their church networks," he said.

Churches using Facebook Live

"I saw a lot of church services held online on social media."

Officials are now due to release a series of videos in key languages - including Pasifika languages - giving important information around Covid-19 and the different alert levels.

The videos are being made by the Office of Ethnic Communities, the Covid-19 Group spokesman said.

"Further information is being developed for communities where English may not be the first language to ensure everyone understands what they need to do.

"Key Covid-19 information is being provided in over 20 languages, plus accessible formats for the disabled community, and can be found on the Unite Against Covid-19."

Many Pasifika churches from different denominations around Auckland have set up websites and Facebook pages to livestream services to their congregations.

It has proven to be hugely popular with older generations, in particular, and has helped parishioners stay connected.

"Online is the way of the future for all Pacific engagements," Sio said.

"I am asking all our young people and leaders to really become savvy and own this space for our future."