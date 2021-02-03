Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins provide details on MIQ death

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins arriving for their Covid-19 response update at the Beehive. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, along with director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield, will this afternoon unveil more details about the non-Covid-19 death in a MIQ facility last night.

The pair will front a press conference at 1.30pm – pushed back from its usual 1pm start.

They will also touch on the ESR investigation into how Covid-19 was able to spread in the Pullman Hotel, leading to an Auckland community transmission scare.

Bloomfield and Hipkins will also reveal how many new cases of Covid-19 there are at the border.

This morning, it was confirmed that a person had died at the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility at roughly 7.30 last night.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed the death was not Covid-19.

The person is understood to have arrived in New Zealand from Vanuatu.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased's family and friends at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

This is the second death in MIQ in the space of two months.

In late December, Reverend Samata Iusitini Leiloa died at the Millennium Hotel in downtown Auckland.

Hipkins is also likely to touch on the investigation into how Covid-19 was spread in the Pullman.

Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB this morning that airborne transmission seemed the most likely way Covid-19 had spread among returnees in the MIQ facility.

He said it was possible when the infected person went out of their room, the virus could have been swept out into the corridor.

Someone in the same area a short time later could have inhaled the same air and become infected, he said.

"Airborne transmission is the most likely route so that's as far as we've got so far."

Bloomfield will likely elaborate on the investigation this afternoon.