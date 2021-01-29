Covid-19 coronavirus: Are there any new cases linked to the Pullman Hotel? Ministry of Health gives update

Over the past six day new testing stations have popped up in Northland and Auckland. Photo /File

Are there any new Covid cases linked to the Pullman Hotel? The Ministry of Health is due to release updated numbers about 1pm on Saturday - stay tuned here; please keep refreshing this article.

It was announced on Friday there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and there were six new cases in managed isolation.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gave the greenlight to holidaymakers who were preparing to leave for anniversary weekend getaways.

"There is no reason why people's travel plans should change," he said.

So far all three positive cases in the community - a 56-year-old Northland woman and an Ōrewa man in his 40s and his preschooler daughter - have been scientifically linked with a fellow returnee staying in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman hotel.

But no further positive cases have been found, as of yesterday, despite thousands of people lining up for tests. This has given officials hope that community transmission has been avoided.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there did appear to be "something happening" at the Pullman. Photo / File

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that a managed isolation worker was caught in a guest's bedroom after he had slipped hand-written notes into the guest's groceries and written his number on a face-mask.

The worker at the Grand Millenium hotel in Auckland then delivered a bottle of wine to her room.

After the staffer didn't promptly return from the delivery, the hotel's security manager went to the woman's room to follow up and interrupted the forbidden rendezvous.

The man was in the hotel room for about 20 minutes.

11 close contacts from the Northland case have all returned negative. Photo / File

Head of MIQ Brigadier Jim Bliss said after the January 7 incident was discovered the guest admitted the worker had put notes in her groceries and produced a face mask with a hand-written message and a phone number.

The staffer was sacked and he and the guest were both given formal police warnings.

Both have returned negative Covid tests and public health officials have deemed the risk low to negligible.

Bliss said the security system worked "as it should have" and the measures in place meant the encounter was uncovered quickly.

But he said the actions of the staffer and the guest were "incredibly irresponsible and extremely disappointing".