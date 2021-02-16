Covid 19 coronavirus: Ardern and Hipkins to face barrage of Covid questions in Parliament

The Government's key Covid-19 Response Ministers will be peppered with questions from the Opposition in a socially distanced and level 2 appropriate Parliament this afternoon.

Both Act and National will question Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a number of Covid-19 related issues.

And Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will also receive his fair share of questions in the House this afternoon.

He gets the first question of the day, from Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who will be asking him about the impact of Covid-19 on Māori.

Then, National leader Judith Collins will question Ardern, asking her if she stands behind all her "statements and actions" related to Covid-19.

Asking a minister if they stand by their statements and actions is a common tactic in the House.

As it's the primary question, it has to be submitted in writing for a minister to prepare for.

But the subsequent supplementary questions are unknown to the minister asking them, which means the opposition gets to ambush the minister with curly questions they might not have prepared for.

It is likely, however, that given it has been her topic of contention over the last 24 hours she will be asking about saliva testing.

Both the Green Party and Act have questions for Ardern and Hipkins as well.

The MPs will be slogging it out in a socially distanced chamber this afternoon.

Yesterday, Speaker Trevor Mallard re-implemented the alert level 2 rules for MPs in the House.

"Physical distancing in the Chamber will be required and so the number of members in the House will be reduced," Mallard said.

He also said that numbers for each party would be allocated in proportion to their caucus size.

To make up for this, Mallard said there would be an unlimited number of proxies will be available so members will not be required to travel to Wellington.

A proxy question is one asked on behalf of an MP who cannot make it to the debating chamber.