Covid 19 coronavirus: All LSG Sky Chefs staff tested, results expected today

People getting tested for Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

The company with an employee that has tested positive for the UK variant of the Covid-19 virus has confirmed that all staff in its Auckland facility have been tested and are now awaiting results.

The LSG Sky Chefs employee who tested positive works in a team of eight in the company's Māngere catering and laundry facility.

"All of our employees have been tested either at our facility yesterday or at the nearest test center to their home if they are currently on vacation," a company spokeswoman told the Herald this morning.

"The government told us that results would be available during the day."

LSG Sky Chefs. Photo / Supplied

She said the company was in the process of retrieving the testing results from each staff member.

"Please understand that we will only comment once we have all data at hand and double-checked," the spokeswoman added.

The woman who tested positive is responsible for washing and ironing linen, napkins, blankets and sheets from incoming flights.

But LSG Sky Chefs confirmed that despite earlier suggestions, she does not handle international aircrews' uniform or have any face-to-face contact with crew or travellers, not access to the airport.

"The infected employee only works in the laundry area at the LSG Sky Chefs catering facility in Auckland with no access to food production at all," the spokeswoman said.

"Some media outlets mentioned that the employee also worked in the food packing area from time to time. This is not correct."

E Tū aviation representative Savage, representing the staffer, said the woman followed all the rules to protect herself while on the job.

The company, which is at the centre of the community cases that sparked Auckland's lockdown, also supplied products to supermarkets and rail services.

This morning its products have been withdrawn from supermarket shelves.

The company services at least 34 airlines around the world, according to its website, including Air New Zealand.

The spokeswoman said it was in close contact with all customers and understands they desire to "take the greatest possible precautions" in the current situation.

"However, we would like to highlight that food safety and hygiene is in the nature of our business and not just Covid-related," she said.

"Our well-trained staff adheres to our strict hygiene and food safety regulations (SOPs), such as a thorough hand washing routine, wearing gloves, aprons, hairnets and sleeve protection etc. This is the nature of our business and is constantly monitored at all our catering facilities worldwide."