Focus Live: Police give update on the Wellington protest

After almost four weeks of little action, police have made about 60 arrests and reclaimed "significant ground" today in a sometimes violent operation to clear the area around Parliament of protesters.

The operation began just before 6am when police moved to all of the key sites around the perimeter of the protest area, pulling down tents and clearing protesters and their vehicles.

Officers have now reclaimed the ground in front of the Parliamentary library and around St Paul's Cathedral opposite. As yet, police have not moved into the main protest area on Parliament's lawn itself - the barricades and tents are all remaining and protesters still stand at the barricades there.

The action has resulted in some violent confrontations. In Molesworth St police armed with riot shields moved down with officers dismantling tents and shoving protesters out of the way. Some protesters could be seen throwing objects, screaming abuse, and confronting officers.

A protester is treated after being pepper sprayed by Police. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters hit by pepper spray were using water from the two pools outside the Court of Appeal building to flush their eyes.

Police have largely cleared vehicles and protester camps on Aitken and Hill streets, although some remain on Molesworth. The area around Victoria University's Pipitea campus also seems to still have protest campers on it.

Police have arrested about 60 people and some police and protesters have been injured.

In statements, they said it was pleasing to see some protesters leaving voluntarily, and they were on hand to help others who wanted to leave. They also asked people to take children away.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition - one of the groups involved in the protest - has put out a statement decrying police action, saying the majority of the protesters there are peaceful.

"These people have lost so much due to the mandates and are only in Wellington as a last resort. All other avenues for discussion and debate have been shut down on them."