Wellington mayor Andy Foster is supporting the serious police action under way this morning to clear protesters from outside Parliament, saying Wellingtonians have had enough and want their city and streets back.

After three weeks of huge disruption to the city which had forced some businesses to close or work remotely, Foster said it was time the protest was stopped.

"We want to see this protest ended. The vast majority of Wellingtonians have had enough of it and it was really just matter of how that was done.

"Obviously we are seeing some serious action here that might resolve things."

Foster said the city's reaction to the protest had changed over time due to the bad behaviour from some of the protesters.

"I think people's views have hardened and I think everyone wants our streets and city back and we don't want to put up with some of the behaviours they have been exhibiting."

Foster would not be drawn on any information he had about the police action being taken today, saying those questions should be directed at police.

However, he did add that "it would be nice" if Wellingtonians had their "city and streets" back by this time tomorrow.

When deciding what action to take, he said police had to balance up a whole range of different factors including the number of people on site, their own resources and how interactions between them and protesters had been going.

He had been down to the protest area earlier this morning, but couldn't see much and suspected police wouldn't let people get too close to it.