February 16 2022 Police have secured towing capability and are once again urging protesters to remove illegally parked vehicles as the occupation at Parliament continues.

Protesters arrested at the occupation at Parliament have been refused entry into the district court because they do not have masks or vaccination passes.

More than 20 protesters gathered outside Wellington's District Court, ahead of many reappearing today for their trespass charges.

A similar number were due to appear at the court on Monday, but refused to wear masks or show a vaccine passport to enter.

Lawyers say they've also been unable to meet with their clients and bail conditions are having to be issued outside the courthouse to those refusing to comply with Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

Protesters due to appear in court gathered outside Wellington District Court on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

It comes as the anti-mandate protest enters its tenth day, with top government officials now meeting to discuss strategy.

There have been arrests made for a week now, since scuffles broke out between a heavy line of police and protesters last Thursday, leading to 122 arrests.

Police have struggled to clear the protest, which has grown over the past nine days - and other protest camps have been set up in places including Christchurch, Dunedin and Picton.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the protest was a "bit of a dog's breakfast" and the bad news was that he thought they would still be there in three months' time.

Protesters have been denied entry after failing to wear masks or show vaccine passports. Photo / George Heard

Cahill told Newstalk ZB the bunch of people sitting in tents on the Parliament's lawns weren't going to upset businesses and should be left there but that "the vehicles that are blocking other businesses and stopping New Zealanders go about their business, that's a different kettle of fish and police have to deal with that."

National Recovery Alliance - a group of seven Auckland towing companies - spokesperson Chris Ratcliffe also said it would take two dozen tow truck companies and take a day to clear the area.