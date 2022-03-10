Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Couple escape dramatic crash as van plunges down bank off SH38 near Minginui

4 minutes to read
Greg Murphy discusses changing people's attitudes about driving.

Greg Murphy discusses changing people's attitudes about driving.

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist


It happened so fast Rosie didn't have time to be afraid. One moment, she and partner James were gingerly navigating a corner on the dirt highway leading to the beautiful and remote Lake Waikeremoana in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.