Andrew Jones pleaded not guilty when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Couple accused of $1m cancer scam to remain in custody

A Wānaka man accused of being part of a million-dollar fraud through false cancer claims will remain in custody for now.

Andrew Jones, 28, and his wife Sepiuta Vave, 38, were charged with defrauding more than a dozen family, friends and associates through a fake cancer scam.

Jones pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of obtaining by deception when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll declined his bail application on Friday.

Submissions relating to the bail decision were suppressed, as well as details of the alleged victims.