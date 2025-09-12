Advertisement
Couple accused of $1m cancer scam to remain in custody

RNZ
Andrew Jones pleaded not guilty when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

A Wānaka man accused of being part of a million-dollar fraud through false cancer claims will remain in custody for now.

Andrew Jones, 28, and his wife Sepiuta Vave, 38, were charged with defrauding more than a dozen family, friends and associates through a fake cancer scam.

Jones pleaded not

