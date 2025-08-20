Police have identified another seven people allegedly defrauded by a South Island couple who collected more than $1 million from friends, family and associates – claiming they needed money for cancer treatment.
Andrew Stewart Jones, 28, and Sepiuta Setaita Vave, 38, were remanded in custody after a brief appearance inthe Queenstown District Court earlier this month.
They are due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday.
Each of them faces four charges of obtaining by deception on numerous occasions between 2021 and February this year.
“And so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.
“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.
“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint.”
If you have provided your bank details, please contact your bank and immediately suspend your account.
