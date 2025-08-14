“The TOCU has been investigating this matter for only two weeks and has acted as promptly as possible to prevent further offending on this scale.”

Dye said a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman had been charged with defrauding a person of $1,044,500 over the past two years. It was understood that there could be more complainants.

“Inquiries to date include an ongoing financial analysis of bank accounts used by the couple, which indicates there are other victims who have not yet spoken with police. We’re identifying who they are and will be investigating their complaints.”

Existing matters were filed in April last year against the couple for fraud-related offending against two other victims, totalling $79,000.

They are due to appear in the Queenstown District Court, where bail is opposed.

“Members of the TOCU will continue to investigate this matter to ensure all offenders are held to account. We’re also seizing assets where possible to assist with any possible reparation, and so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.

“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches with some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.”

Anyone who believes they are, or have been, a victim of fraud is urged to contact the police via the 105 phone service to report the matter.

“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint,” Dye said. “Please quote case number 241031/7310.”