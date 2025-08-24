A South Island couple facing serious fraud charges after they allegedly collected more than $1 million from friends, family and associates claiming they needed money for fictitious cancer treatment have appeared in court for a second time.
And, they are facing new charges.
Andrew Stewart Jones, 28, andSepiuta Setaita Vave, 38, appeared in the Christchurch District Court at 10am before Judge Brian Callaghan.
Jones and Vave appeared in court earlier this month, each facing four charges of obtaining by deception on numerous occasions between 2021 and February this year.
“Existing matters against the couple were filed at court in April 2024 for fraud-related offending against another two victims, totalling $79,000,” Dye revealed.
As part of the ongoing investigation, police are “seizing assets where possible” to assist with any possible reparation.
“And so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.
“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.
“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint.”
If you have provided your bank details, please contact your bank and immediately suspend your account.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for almost 20 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz