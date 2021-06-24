Countdown Richmond open, supermarket chain's greenest store yet

The new new 3450m2 Countdown supermarket at Richmond has a Green Star 4 rating with solar panels generating about 15 per cent of its total energy. Photo / Supplied

A large supermarket chain has opened its greenest store yet in Nelson.

The new 3450m2 Countdown supermarket at Richmond has a Green Star 4 rating with solar panels generating about 15 per cent of its total energy.

The store is New Zealand's first supermarket to be accredited by Green Star - an internationally-recognised rating system for the design, construction and operation of buildings, fitouts and communities.

It also has low-emitting fridges, LED lighting, digital labels, water-saving taps and an electric online delivery truck.

Property manager Matt Grainger said the build was more expensive, but it was an investment in the future.

Building waste going to the landfill was cut by 80 per cent and recycled products have gone back into the store.

"We're really determined to make sure we're building not just a Countdown of the future, but stores that help protect that future too.

"We've made a conscious effort to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill. We've recycled demolition waste where possible, and used more sustainable and recycled products within the build including using fly ash in the store's foundations and recycled aggregate in the asphalt."

Tasman mayor Tim King said: "Richmond locals are well known for their love of the environment and passion for forward thinking and it's fantastic to have Countdown see that passion and reflect it in how they've chosen to build their new store."

The store is set to be the first of many Green Star builds for Countdown, as it works to achieve a 5 Green Star minimum standard by 2025.