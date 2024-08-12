Advertisement
Cost of living: People opting for cheaper meat, or buying whole animal

RNZ
The economic climate is still challenging and butcher shops have been quieter over winter. Photo / 123RF

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Butchers say people are still opting for cheaper cuts of meat or are buying a whole animal or half of one as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

Retail Meat New Zealand board member and owner of Dunedin’s Agora Butchery, Sam Hutchinson, said the economic climate is still challenging and butcher shops have been quieter over winter.

“During winter we see slow and low butchery cuts sell well and things like lamb shanks and short ribs, the comfort type foods are selling well at this time of the year when it’s a little bit colder.

“People more than ever are looking for good value and good price points at the butcher shop.”

He said mince, rump steak, and anything that is on promotion are selling well - but expensive cuts are slower.

“Cuts like rib-eye steak, porterhouse and tenderloin filet steaks; they are a little bit slower naturally because they are priced a little bit higher.

“That presents a little bit of a challenge as well because normally you get a slightly higher price margin for those cuts so butchers can afford to have lower prices on the cheaper cuts, so those lower price points on the steak cuts are driving a little bit of price inflation on cheaper cuts.

“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword.”

Hutchinson said home kill, which is where farmers or lifestyle block owners raise an animal for slaughter, is also on the rise and people are opting to buy in bulk to save.

“We’ve been promoting whole lambs and half lambs so there’s been some good uptake on that, again on the quarter beef or sides of beef, there’s been a little bit more interest on that.

“It’s a good way for friends or family to come together and buy in bulk and fill their freezer for the winter time.”

Hutchinson said while it is more of an upfront cost to buy a whole animal, it works out cheaper in the long run.

- RNZ


