Coroner: Whangārei doctor Richard Harding's suicide caused partly by work pressures

The death of a Northland anaesthetist in 2017 has been ruled a suicide, caused in part by the stress of his job.

Dr Richard Harding, 47, died at his Whangārei home on October 23, 2017, after moving to New Zealand from the United Kingdom with his partner Kate and two children.

In her finding, coroner Katharine Greig ruled Harding's death was a suicide which she said "highlighted a constellation of factors that likely played a role in his decision to take his life, many of which were associated with his work".

In the report, Grieg confirmed the comment was not meant as a criticism of his role at Whangārei Hospital but rather an observation of the "systemic environment" in which intensivists and anaesthetists work.

"These highly-trained senior health professionals work in specialised and high-stress environments in which life and death decisions are part and parcel of their working days as is the risk of long hours and sleep disruption," the report said.

Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain was aware the coroner's report had been published

He reinforced the coroner's message that there was no criticism of Harding's role at Whangārei Hospital and said Harding's passing was difficult for his working whānau.

"Richard's death was a very difficult time for many of us within Northland DHB," he said.

"We tried to provide every support to his wife and family at the time and extend our deepest sympathy to them."

Dr Harding's family have returned to the UK.