Coromandel highway to close for truck recovery

Seven people were injured, three seriously, in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a truck on Thursday. Photo / Thames Volunteer Fire Brigade

The Kopu-Hikuai Rd State Highway 25A will be closed for several hours this morning for a vehicle recovery, following a crash last week.

The road will be closed this morning to recover the truck. Photo / Thames Volunteer Fire Brigade

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a social media post this morning the road would be closed between SH26 at Kopu and SH25 at Hikuai from 10am and was expected to reopen mid to late afternoon.

SH25A KOPU TO HIKUAI CLOSED - MON 19 JUL

Kopu-Hikuai Rd (SH25A) will close for several hours, from 10am TODAY (Mon 19 Jul), for vehicle recovery, after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. Please plan ahead as significant detours will be required. More: https://t.co/UJlhQBwvJF ^TP pic.twitter.com/BQC8sYb5wo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 18, 2021

"We encourage motorists to plan their Monday travel for outside the closure period where possible, as significant detours will be in place, via SH25 through Whitianga and Coromandel to the north or SH25, 2 and 26 through Karangahake Gorge to the south," the post said.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.