Coromandel highway to close for truck recovery

The Kopu-Hikuai Rd State Highway 25A will be closed for several hours this morning for a vehicle recovery, following a crash last week.
Seven people were injured, three seriously, in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a truck on Thursday.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a social media post this morning the road would be closed between SH26 at Kopu and SH25 at Hikuai from 10am and was expected to reopen mid to late afternoon.
"We encourage motorists to plan their Monday travel for outside the closure period where possible, as significant detours will be in place, via SH25 through Whitianga and Coromandel to the north or SH25, 2 and 26 through Karangahake Gorge to the south," the post said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.