Cops chasing up tips on duck hunters over incident in Alexandra after photo release

Police want to speak to these men in relation to a shooting incident near Alexandra. Photo / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police are closing in on a group of duck hunters after two women were hit by shotgun pellets as they walked along a central Otago track.

On Friday police released photographs of two men they want to speak to after a shooting incident in Alexandra.

This morning they confirmed that since the photos went public they had been contacted by people with tips about the alleged offenders.

"Police have received some information about the two men we are looking for and are continuing to make inquiries," a spokesperson said.

Two women received minor shotgun pellet injuries while walking along a track beside the Clutha River in Alexandra on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Paul Slater of Queenstown police said the incident happened about 11am.

"The men responsible spoke to the injured women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, however they left the scene in their boat and have not yet been identified."

Police were notified after the women arrived at Alexandra Medical Centre, where they were treated for minor pellet injuries to the shoulder and lower leg.

The group of men were believed to be shooting from a boat in the river.

Slater said officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the group as soon as possible and urged any witnesses to contact police.

"This incident is an important reminder for people to stay vigilant about safety when hunting this game bird season.

"Anybody handling a firearm should always treat it as loaded; that means always pointing the firearm in a safe direction and checking your firing zone."

"Police are seeking information regarding the two people pictured, following an incident near the Clutha River in Alexandra on May 1," they said.

"If you have any information which could help, please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210502/0987.

"Alternatively, you can also provide us with anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."