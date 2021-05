A scene guard and police at scene at a complex in Auckland's CBD where a woman's body was found tonight. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Police say the death of a woman yesterday in Auckland's central city is not suspicious.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Hobson St at 5.51pm after the woman was found dead.

A scene guard was in place overnight.

Police this morning confirmed the death is not considered suspicious.