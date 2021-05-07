Fatal crash: One dead after early morning crash in Mid Canterbury

One person has died after an early morning crash in Mid Canterbury.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Back Track near Woods Rd at Highbank just before 6.15am.

A fire crew from nearby Methven attended and police arrived soon after.

A police spokesperson said the person died after their car crashed into a tree at the intersection.

"The single occupant of the car has died at the scene," they said.

"The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway."