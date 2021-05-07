Gloriavale: Police, Oranga Tamariki conclude interviews at West Coast community

The Gloriavale Christian Community is a small and isolated community located at Haupiri on the West Coast of the South Island. Photo / George Heard

Police and Oranga Tamariki have finished interviewing people at Gloriavale in relation to a range of alleged offending, including sexual offences.

The two agencies conducted four days of interviews at the remote West Coast community, where police say a significant number of community members were spoken to.

West Coast Area commander inspector Jacqui Corner said police were also working with former community members who had approached police with concerns.

"We can confirm police are undertaking a comprehensive review of Gloriavale matters.

"Further inquiries are required and as such police are not in a position to release further details at this time."

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that police and Oranga Tamariki were on site at Gloriavale conducting inquiries as part of an investigation.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Services for Children and Families South, Alison McDonald, said they are working with police to ensure the safety of children and young people at Gloriavale.

Gloriavale was founded by convicted sex-offender Neville Cooper, aka Hopeful Christian, in 1969 north of Christchurch, before the community moved to Lake Haupiri in the 1990s.

In October last year, WorkSafe told the community to improve work practices, but found no evidence to support allegations the religious community wasn't managing the risk of fatigue in the workplace.