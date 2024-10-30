In 2022, the Court of Appeal rejected his claim that he had been unlawfully detained, following a similar 2016 application to the High Court.
His beliefs shared similarities with those of the Sovereign Citizen movement, whose proponents claim individuals have legal or “corporate” personalities alongside their flesh and blood personas, among other beliefs.
The Herald has sought comment from the Ministry of Justice on whether there is any link to the mistaken release from custody of a man from the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday, whether any other people around the country have been mistakenly released today, and whether there was a broader systemic issue behind the mistaken releases. Police have also been contacted for comment.
The Otago Daily Times reported a 32-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after taking a bus from Dunedin to Waikouaiti after his mistaken release.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.