Construction underway to upgrade Wellington's dangerous Frank Kitts playground

Features will include five swings, a new lighthouse, and a dual flying fox. Image / Supplied

Construction is underway to turn a beloved but dangerous Wellington playground into a destination again.

The iconic slide at Frank Kitts Park on the waterfront was removed in September following what the city council referred to as a number of "unfortunate" incidents.

One of those was a 5-year-old who broke her leg while playing on the tower slide. She broke her right tibia, requiring a full leg cast from her hip to her toes.

The girl's mother said the small, faded sign that warned people to remove "grippy" soled shoes was not visible to parents from the bottom of the slide.

The council has since revealed a $6 million new design for the playground which will feature five swings, a new lighthouse, and a dual flying fox.

Work started on the new playground yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Work started at the playground on Monday morning, following a dawn blessing.

The large-scale play area will have bespoke equipment, a nautical theme fitting for the waterfront site, and an accessible space for children of all ages and abilities.

Social, Cultural and Economic committee chairwoman councillor Jill Day said the new playground will be worth the wait.

"With the redesign, we've integrated active, imaginative and cognitive play opportunities across terraced play spaces stepping up from the harbour edge. The terraced spaces will provide a variety of play experiences, some of which are specifically designed for different age groups.

"The northern edge is framed by the waka play deck, and at the eastern end an abstracted tug bow separates the playground from the waterfront promenade."

The $6 million new design and upgrade will be a destination playground. Image / Supplied

Pōhutukawa trees have already been relocated to make way for the work.

Three trees were immediately relocated to different spots in the park and a fourth is being temporarily stored onsite until it can be lifted into its final location in the play area.

A fifth tree has been removed and turned into mulch as it was not suitable for transplanting.

Both the slide and the lighthouse it was attached to have found new homes.

The council granted the request of one person who wanted to use all the sections of the slide as a chute to load firewood with.

The slide was removed in September. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The domed roof of the decommissioned lighthouse will be refurbished and reused on the new lighthouse, along with the seagull.

The chrome seashells and telescopes will also be salvaged, refurbished and reused in the new playground.

The lighthouse body has been purchased by an interested party, who has requested anonymity.

The new owner will pay for its removal, relocation, and associated costs along with a $2,500 donation to charity.

The new playground is expected to open in October.