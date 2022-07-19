Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Construction site raids: Builders resort to sleeping on-site to deter brazen thieves

7 minutes to read
Construction industry figures say thefts from building sites have increased over the last year. Photo / NZME

Construction industry figures say thefts from building sites have increased over the last year. Photo / NZME

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Multimedia Journalist

Brazen building site raiders targeting high-ticket Gib plasterboard, timber, heat pumps, diesel and copper wiring are so rampant across New Zealand that some builders have resorted to sleeping on-site.

Industry figures have revealed shocking stories

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.