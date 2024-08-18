He said Gray had an issue with alcohol, given his current offending and previous convictions, two of which were for drink-driving.
While Bourke argued Gray’s end sentence should be imprisonment, defence lawyer Julian Hannam submitted the offending could be met with home detention and emotional harm reparation.
Hannam said it was “obviously the case” that Gray has issues with alcohol.
“The offending before the court was very significantly affected by the high level of alcohol he had consumed. In talking with his probation officer, he indicated around about 27 RTD-equivalent drinks, which is a staggering amount.
“It would have to be quite simply the case that, if he hadn’t consumed that alcohol, then the offending before the court would not have resulted.”
Gray was remorseful and home detention would allow him to remain employed, address reparation and undertake counselling, Hannam submitted.
“He is very much aware of the edge of the cliff that he stands upon and hopes not to fall off, in terms of a sentence of imprisonment, the message is well and truly delivered to him around his admitted offending.”
Referencing a pre-sentence report, Judge Hikaka said Gray had assessed his level of intoxication on the night as a “nine out of 10″.
“You described 24 Cody’s as the amount of alcohol you consumed, which is a lot, and there were three Cruisers added to that, and shots and playing drinking games.”
However, Gray had reportedly been sober since early this year and had been left “devastated” by his actions.
While the judge accepted Gray’s remorse, he noted his delay in taking responsibility.
He considered the significant impact on the woman, her vulnerability at the time and the breach of trust.
“This was supposed to be a gathering of celebration and, particularly for the victim, you turned that evening into something that has traumatised her.”
The judge took a starting point of three years’ imprisonment and applied credit for Gray’s guilty plea and an offer to pay reparation before jailing him for two years and two months.
He said a sentence short of imprisonment would not denounce or deter the offending.
“I appreciate that this is not the behaviour of the man that your parents raised and your abuse of alcohol is something that at last, in January this year, you have taken seriously, but there is a clear need to say ‘not good enough’.
“The message needs to be made clear: drunken sexual offending plagues this community, and women in particular, the victims of it, and it simply needs to stop.”
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.