The kayak was found overturned in the water near Motuihe Island. Photo / NZ Police

Police are concerned for the safety of a person after a kayak was located overturned in the water near a Hauraki Gulf island and they are appealing to the public to help identify the owner.

There were fishing rods and bait in the kayak that was found close to Motuihe Island earlier this morning.

The kayak is dark green, light green and white.

A police spokesperson said the Auckland Police Maritime Unit had been conducting searches since it was located - but that they need the public's help to ensure the owner is safe.

They said a blue hat with names inside was also located in the water.

This blue hat was found in the water close to where the kayak was located. Photo / NZ Police

An image of the hat shows the names are difficult to make out.

Police urge members of the public that if the kayak belongs to them, or they know whose kayak it is, to call 105 and quote reference number P049290613.