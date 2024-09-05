The big loser is the budget for walking and cycling improvements, which goes towards helping councils build new cycleways. This has been halved from $910 million in the 2021-2024 programme to $460m in this plan – a large cut when factoring in inflation that has occurred in that time.

The plan said there was no money available for new walking and cycling projects as there was a “significant carry-forward of projects” from the previous NLTP.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has said: “New Zealanders are sick and tired of the amount of money going into cycleways.”

University of Auckland urban planning senior lecturer Tim Welch told The Front Page the Government has always been clear about its plan to prioritise roads.

“So, that’s not unexpected but the level to which roads are funded at the expense of other modes is a bit of a surprise.”

It was out of step with what most other countries were doing, Welch said.

“A lot of countries and cities are really focused on building up alternatives to driving, knowing that building one more road or one more highway isn’t going to relieve congestion. It’s only going to increase demand for more driving over the years and lead to further congestion,” he said.

“The flow of budgeting in transportation across the globe has been to balance out other modes – public transport, walking and cycling – with road infrastructure.

“This budget looks like something that we would have budgeted for in the 1960s, 1950s.”

Brown said the Government’s transport projects will reduce travel times, improve public transport options, and build and maintain the roading network to the safe and reliable standard Kiwis expected.

Welch argued more roads meant more driving which meant more emissions.

“When we add more road space, it makes a trip seem cheaper in terms of your time use.

“So, it encourages more people to do it more often and as a result, we have more driving and more congestion.

“These effects happen rather quickly. It’s not like a 10-20 year time horizon when this happens, it happens within months to years of the construction finishing.”

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The episode is presented by Georgina Campbell, a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

