Commuter train service between Auckland and Hamilton finally embarks

Te Huia service pulled out of Hamilton for the first time this morning, with the first trip of the day scheduled to depart Frankton Station at 5.46am. The train is due to pull into Papakura at 7.25am.
It will be running twice each weekday morning, and back again in the late afternoon and evening.
The train starts at Frankton and stops at The Base and Huntly before arriving in Papakura in just over an hour and a half.
From there, commuters transfer to Auckland public transport to complete their journey.
Each of the two trains has four carriages which can carry up to 150 passengers.
The $90 million train service is a five-year trial and includes trips on selected Saturdays, which will be free for SuperGold cardholders.
The start-up service will have an estimated running time of:
• 98 minutes from Frankton to Papakura
• 90 minutes from Rotokauri (The Base) to Papakura
• 68 minutes from Huntly to Papakura.
The last service of each week day is scheduled to leave from Papakura at 6.25pm, arriving at Frankton just after 8pm.
It is estimated the trains will remove up to 73,000 return car trips between the two cities annually.