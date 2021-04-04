Waitematā Harbour tragedy: Boat staff and family of mum who died will need strong support, director says

Danielle Tamarua trained to be a chef at NZMA hospitality school in Grafton, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

There's "no good result" imaginable from the boat tragedy which took the life of young chef Danielle Tamarua, a director of the charter company says.

Dr Lawrie Knight today said Zefiro Charters was working with authorities to determine how the tragedy might have happened.

"We're obviously incredibly upset."

He said for legal reasons he couldn't speak in much detail about investigations but said people who were on the boat and Tamarua's family needed strong support.

"The crew are all requiring help...as I imagine the family [of Tamarua] is."

Tamarua fell overboard at about 5.15pm on Thursday near Rangitoto and was unresponsive when brought back on to the vessel.

Two men had jumped into the harbour in a bid to save the 25-year-old.

Knight, a former All Black and medical doctor, said he'd like the findings of any investigation to eventually be made public.

"We would like the process to be completed and the findings published so we can move on and do the right thing."

But he added: "There's no good result."

Knight said everyone connected with Zefiro was devastated at last week's events.

"We haven't been in this situation before.

"We're going through the process with Police and Maritime New Zealand. It will take some time."

Danielle Tamarua with her baby child at right. At left, her mother Iti is holding Danielle as a baby. Photo / Facebook

Zefiro has suspended its charters.

A witness to the accident said two men jumped in the water in desperate attempts to save Tamarua.

Staff of Shallot Hospitality, trading as LittleWolf Catering, were the guests on board the boat.

LittleWolf Catering general manager Marcel Leydesdorff said staff were deeply distressed about Tamarua's death.

"Danielle Tamarua was a beautiful, kind and much loved member of our team."

LittleWolf established a Givealittle page for Tamarua's partner and two young children, and more than $15,000 has been raised so far.

Tamarua's death has been referred to the coroner.

-Additional reporting: Lynley Ward, Tom Dillane