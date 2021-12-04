Community case of Covid-19 discovered in Whanganui

A case of Covid-19 has been discovered in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A case of Covid-19 has been discovered in Whanganui - the first of the Delta outbreak.

According to Whanganui DHB acting chief executive Graham Dyer, the case was discovered in the city on Saturday.

It's believed the person travelled to Whanganui from Waikato but remains in the city in self-isolation.

"It's very early at this stage, but interviews are under way to determine if there are any locations of interest in the region," Dyer said.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said the discovery of a case in the region was an inevitability.

"It's disappointing to have happened now, I was hoping that we would stay clear until Christmas, but this is the reality of the situation," the mayor said.

"My key message to everyone is to take personal responsibility. Go and get vaccinated, and if you've got symptoms, go and get tested."

The case is the first in Whanganui since the original outbreak of Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Whanganui DHB area, which also includes most of the Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts, has had just nine cases of the virus - all in March and April last year.

Currently, the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts are at the red level of the traffic light system.

Just 80 per cent of the DHB's population are fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent have had at least one dose.

The region has had a number of close shaves with the virus since the beginning of the Delta outbreak, including a confirmed case visiting a Bulls petrol station in August.

In September, a truck driver with Covid-19 also visited a number of spots along State Highway 1 in Rangitīkei, en route to Palmerston North.

More to come.