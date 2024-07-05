Coastal Muriwai home burns down in the latest of a series of serious fires

Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

A coastal Auckland home has been badly damaged in a late night blaze that led nine fire crews to rush to the scene.

Crews were called to the home on Constable Rd in Muriwai at about 9.58pm yesterday, with the well ablaze when the teams arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

“At the height of the incident, we had nine appliances from Muriwai, Kumeu, Shelly Beach, West Harbour, Bethells, Kaukapakapa and Waitakere on scene,” she said.

She said four fire trucks were still on scene extinguishing hotspots, while an investigator will be going to the home later today.

The blaze is one among a series of house fires in the past few days.