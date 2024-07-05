Advertisement
Coastal Muriwai home burns down in the latest of a series of serious fires

Ben Leahy
By
2 mins to read
Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

A coastal Auckland home has been badly damaged in a late night blaze that led nine fire crews to rush to the scene.

Crews were called to the home on Constable Rd in Muriwai at about 9.58pm yesterday, with the well ablaze when the teams arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

“At the height of the incident, we had nine appliances from Muriwai, Kumeu, Shelly Beach, West Harbour, Bethells, Kaukapakapa and Waitakere on scene,” she said.

She said four fire trucks were still on scene extinguishing hotspots, while an investigator will be going to the home later today.

The blaze is one among a series of house fires in the past few days.

A fire on Thursday destroyed a home in Southland’s Manapōuri and left a mother and her 11-year-old son dead.

Two people died in a house fire on View Street in Manapouri on Thursday. Photo / Southland App
The cause of the Southland fire is still being investigated.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said: “It is just absolutely tragic for the tight-knit community there and my thoughts go out to the family and everyone else affected.

“I also want to thank the amazing volunteers who worked to get the fire under control.”

Fire investigators were yesterday also combing through a Grey Lynn home after fire ripped through it twice in 24 hours.

The owner said a faulty oil heater started the first fire at the Harcourt St house on Thursday, causing “extensive damage”.

Flames destroy a home on Harcourt Street in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward
However, it is unknown what caused the second blaze early on Friday morning, which totally destroyed the wooden home and partially damaged a recently renovated neighbouring property.

The female owner of the house was home at the time of the first fire, but made it out safely.


