The final scoreline of 28-15 capped off a stellar run for the club, having previously achieved 15 wins with at least four tries scored in each game. It’s the Maroons’ third cup title in four years.
Penalties seemed to be the name of the game when it came to Taradale’s Saturday success, with Trinity Spooner-Neera clinching seven himself, along with one conversion.
A 53-minute yellow card for Hunter Morrison in the second half had the potential to throw a spanner in the works and allowed Old Boys Marist to regain some momentum, but two penalties after from Spooner-Neera helped cement the Taradale victory.
Taradale coach Namatahi Waa said he was “over the moon” with the win and proud of his teams’ efforts throughout the season.