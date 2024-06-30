Taradale's Hunter Morrison getting past Pirate No 8 Michael Appert on his way to a try for Taradale at an encounter earlier in the season. Photo / Connull Lang

Napier Tech will have to do it the hard way if they want to win back-to-back Maddison Trophy titles.

They were narrowly beaten 21-17 by Napier Pirate in the final week before the semifinals on Saturday, nudging Pirate into third and Tech into fourth – setting them a semifinal date with last year’s beaten finalists and this year’s dominant runaways, Taradale.

Taradale coach Namatahi Waa, whose side on Saturday knocked Havelock North out of contention with a 38-7 away win, said the goal at the start of the year had been to meet and beat Napier Tech in the final to atone for the last-play loss in 2023.

“The boys really wanted to see them in the final and relive that moment, so it’s a shame the cards have fallen the way they have.

“But it’s still a semifinal, still a knockout game, and sometimes semis can be even harder than a final.”