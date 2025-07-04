Fletcher, who was 36 at the time, underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation, and now lives on hormone therapy.

“My scars aren’t pretty ... I needed skin grafts. I was quite low with self-esteem.”

But things shifted when she joined the Kaha Sisters, a dragon boating team of breast cancer survivors in Hawke’s Bay.

She had seen a float in the Blossom Parade, researched the benefits of paddling for lymphoedema and emotional recovery, and decided to join.

“The girls keep me going ... I couldn’t ask for a better group.”

Eight years ago, Karen Fletcher was given a 20% chance of surviving breast cancer. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Her teammate, Mariana Burrows, also found the support she needed with the paddling group.

Burrows, who was diagnosed in her mid-50s, said joining the club marked the return of her motivation for life.

“I had body aches and basically slept for five years at home. I had to stop working. I just took Panadol 24/7 ... I didn’t have the energy to even talk.

“Joining the club, gave that energy back to me because of the support, the friendship, and the camaraderie within the group. We’re a tribe and we all look out for each other.”

Joining the Kaha Sisters helped Mariana Burrows recover emotionally and physically. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Club captain and Kaha Sisters team’s sweep, Nancy Scott, says paddling is a recovery sport for breast cancer survivors.

“This helps to prevent lymphedema [a chronic swelling condition], and it also helps people that have got lymphoedema to reduce their symptoms,” she says.

“There’s the mental side of it as well. Exercise helps you to cope with what’s going on a lot better. And you have a community of people that lift you up as well, and help you.”

Scott was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and took three years to recover and start paddling.

Now a certified sweep, she steers the team physically and emotionally, training with the group for the world competition, to be held in France in August 2026.

Over 100 teams and more than 4500 paddlers are expected to attend, forming a sea of pink power beneath the French Alps.

“It’s not just about competing ... It’s about strength, courage, rehabilitation,” Scott says.

Club captain and Kaha Sisters team’s sweep, Nancy Scott (at the front), leads the team of breast cancer survivors in Hawke’s Bay. They will represent NZ at the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival in France in 2026.

The trip will cost about $84,000. To get there, the Sisters will host the Style Soirée, a fundraiser high-fashion runway show featuring the paddlers themselves.

The event will take place on July 12, at 2pm, at The Old Church in Meeanee.

“It blends circular fashion, courageous storytelling, and community spirit,” Scott says.

“We’ll also be doing quite a few more activities before we go to France to try to get that money out, but we’re looking for sponsors to help us on our journey.”