On The Up: Hawke’s Bay breast cancer survivors to represent NZ at Dragon Boat Festival in France

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

'It’s not just about competing ... It’s about strength, courage, rehabilitation.' Video / Rafaella Melo

Karen Fletcher was told she had a 20% chance of surviving breast cancer.

Eight years later, she’s preparing to represent New Zealand on the global stage, at the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival in France.

“I found a lump in the shower, and the doctor dismissed me because

