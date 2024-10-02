“We can see hospital admissions increase from the first day of high temperature – after that, pronounced delayed effects are still evident three weeks later.”
The study, which analysed data from children born between 2000 and 2019, also observed a pattern whereby the risk of hospital admissions held steady before the mercury hit 24.1C.
At the same time, however, the relative risk of heat stress wasn’t uniform for all kids around New Zealand.
“Preschoolers’ vulnerability to heat stress appears to be highly sensitive to daily temperature changes and is unevenly distributed across the population.”
Geography played a part: young children living in Central Otago, Central Canterbury and the East Coast, and those in densely populated areas, had greater sensitivity to daily temperature swings than those in other areas.
There were also stark ethnic, sex and socio-economic differences, with Pacific, Asian and Māori children more frequently turning up at hospital on those extra hot days than Pākehā kids.
Conversely, children new to New Zealand were less sensitive to heat – but much more sensitive to cold.
The researchers also found boys appeared less sensitive to daily temperature than girls, while kids living in homes owned by caregivers seemed more at risk than those in rental properties.
In all, the research indicated that nearly 300 preschool-aged kids were admitted to hospital each year between 2013 and 2019 because of heat effects.
Their modelling predicted that number of admissions would continue to climb as the planet warmed – with clear implications for healthcare, housing and urban design.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
