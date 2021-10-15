Voyager 2021 media awards
Climate change conference 2021: Simon Wilson predicts the future for Auckland in 2030

13 minutes to read
Saturday morning, Otara Markets. Will our response to climate change give Auckland communities the chance to thrive? Photo / Richard Robinson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer, NZ Herald

As world leaders prepare to meet for crucial climate talks in Glasgow, Simon Wilson suggests how our biggest city could look by the end of the decade if we're serious about meeting our climate goals.

