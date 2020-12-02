Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Sex, drugs and taxes as Labour 'cracks on' without NZ First

"It's about saving lives" - PM Jacinda Ardern speaks on drug testing at festivals. Video / Mark Mitchell
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

There was a certain joie de vivre about Health Minister Andrew Little as he put forward a law change to allow for testing of drugs and pills at music festivals.

Little happily buried himself

