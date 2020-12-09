Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Memo to Judith Collins from Jacinda Ardern

5 minutes to read
Barry Soper's interview with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Video / Mark Mitchell
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The last day of Parliament is traditionally a time for a bit of joviality, so Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson delivered his usual roast of his rivals, the National Party.

It came in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.