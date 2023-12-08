Luxon appeared to be speaking about Act’s Treaty principles bill. He may also have been speaking about a NZ First Treaty principles bill, although National has promised to pass this through all stages.
Meanwhile, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer yelled across the House to NZ First MP Shane Jones to join the party, after he attacked her co-leader Rawiri Waitit’s headgear, worn on Wednesday, describing it as looking like a “muttonbird”.
“Come and join us if you’re so obsessed with us,” Ngarewa-Packer said.
At the outset of Question Time, Labour opted for a pop quiz tactic with the new National Government - with some success.
He fought back, however, asking Luxon whether he could tell the difference between things like a ceasefire and a humanitarian pause. Luxon, apparently not knowing the difference, did not address the question.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters bailed Luxon out, coming to the rescue with a supplementary question, whether the Government had put its name to a recent United Nations statement on Gaza. Luxon answered in the affirmative.
